BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 65,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 147,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

About BriaCell Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

