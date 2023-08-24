BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 65,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 147,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.