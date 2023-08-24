Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$267.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Desjardins lowered Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BYD

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Shares of BYD opened at C$243.44 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$164.90 and a 12-month high of C$254.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$243.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$230.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.