Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stake Reduced by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886,154 shares during the period. Bowlero comprises 5.1% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Bowlero worth $34,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOWL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bowlero to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Bowlero Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BOWL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 642,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

