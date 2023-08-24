BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Shares Down 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.38 and last traded at C$20.44. Approximately 15,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 15,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.46.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.85.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.