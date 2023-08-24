Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 20,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,242,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of BLNK stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,535. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $276.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 774.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,697 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 925,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 596,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

