Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Shares Up 0.8%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.14. 283,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 132,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,213.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

