BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.37 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,384. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $38,430,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 171.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,432,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

