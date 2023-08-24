BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $382,773.73 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 52.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $382,773.73 and $17.49 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 67.1% lower against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.01582942 USD and is down -71.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $50.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

