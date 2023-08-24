Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) vs. JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Financial Analysis

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) and JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bioceres Crop Solutions and JG Boswell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 JG Boswell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.19%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than JG Boswell.

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and JG Boswell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.56% 5.37% 1.98% JG Boswell N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and JG Boswell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $415.93 million 1.72 -$7.20 million $0.20 56.50 JG Boswell N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JG Boswell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats JG Boswell on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

About JG Boswell

(Get Free Report)

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.