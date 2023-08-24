Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $79.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after purchasing an additional 778,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $803,778,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after acquiring an additional 449,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $74.70 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

