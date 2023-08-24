Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Shares Up 0.9%

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 82,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Battle North Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 41.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $283.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States.

