Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 1,377,184 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,377,184 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.00% of Phillips 66 worth $465,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Phillips 66 by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.02. The stock had a trading volume of 619,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,531. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

