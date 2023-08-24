Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $102,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CACI International by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. TD Cowen upped their target price on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,118. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $245.32 and a 12 month high of $359.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.68.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.