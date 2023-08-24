Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $609.41 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848,636 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 2.4% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $609,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.0 %

FIS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 736,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

