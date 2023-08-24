Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,318 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.08% of RTX worth $118,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,774. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

