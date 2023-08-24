Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

MCI opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.