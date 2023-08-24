Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance
MCI opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
