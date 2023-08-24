Barclays Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$96.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.71.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$100.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$99.41. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C($0.02). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.0129741 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.82%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.