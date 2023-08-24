Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 2,600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,390 shares of company stock worth $9,297,768. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,918,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,659,428. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

