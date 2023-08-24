Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Raised by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $28.49. 15,731,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,159,703. The company has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

