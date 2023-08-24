Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.29

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.36, with a volume of 370215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 13.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.53.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

