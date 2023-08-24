Baby Doge Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $168.55 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $168.55 million and $1.81 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003303 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 211,435,691,166,498,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 211,438,246,047,932,544 with 149,635,552,781,505,216 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $1,841,001.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.