Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Andrea Blance Purchases 26,500 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Blance acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £100,965 ($128,814.75).
Aviva Stock Performance
LON AV opened at GBX 380.60 ($4.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 389.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 410.51. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 366.70 ($4.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.30 ($5.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -989.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,421.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
