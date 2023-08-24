Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Andrea Blance Purchases 26,500 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Andrea Blance acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £100,965 ($128,814.75).

LON AV opened at GBX 380.60 ($4.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 389.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 410.51. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 366.70 ($4.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 467.30 ($5.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -989.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,421.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AV shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($6.95) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.97) to GBX 532 ($6.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.95) to GBX 535 ($6.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 533.67 ($6.81).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

