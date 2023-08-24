Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.54. Avinger shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 165,323 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avinger Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avinger, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

