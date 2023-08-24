AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Up 0.5%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 191.60 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.44). 663,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 687,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.42).

AVI Global Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £910.68 million, a PE ratio of -1,619.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

AVI Global Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About AVI Global Trust

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 11,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £187.18 ($238.81) per share, with a total value of £2,058,980 ($2,626,920.13). In other AVI Global Trust news, insider June Jessop acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £39,200 ($50,012.76). Also, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £187.18 ($238.81) per share, with a total value of £2,058,980 ($2,626,920.13). 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

