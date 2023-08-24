Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $10.29 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $10.29 or 0.00038891 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and $94.20 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00028000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,798,634 coins and its circulating supply is 344,079,184 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.