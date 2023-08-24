ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.34. 153,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 207,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
ATRenew Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $589.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.90.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $418.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
