ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.34. 153,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 207,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

ATRenew Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $589.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.90.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $418.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ATRenew

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 137,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 26.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 78,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ATRenew by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.