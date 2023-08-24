Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $1,585,980.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,235,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $1,531,177.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $1,646,222.16.

On Friday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $1,426,517.10.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $1,456,349.52.

On Monday, July 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $1,430,884.83.

On Friday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $1,447,531.65.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $1,410,364.74.

On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $1,375,505.31.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total value of $1,365,039.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $7.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,301. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $267.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Atlassian by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Atlassian by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $51,472,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

