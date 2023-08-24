ASD Market Cap Achieves $27.86 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, ASD has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $27.86 million and $2.53 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,483.01 or 0.99998225 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002462 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04168231 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,726,499.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

