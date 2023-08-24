Ardor Price Up 1.7% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $62.07 million and approximately $419,588.38 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00038606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

