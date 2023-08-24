Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARMK. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aramark has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Aramark by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

