Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0001 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.90 million and $524,577.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00027986 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.