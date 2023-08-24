AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.16

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.16 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 88.85 ($1.13). AO World shares last traded at GBX 83.70 ($1.07), with a volume of 388,732 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AO. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £481.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,320.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other AO World news, insider Mark Higgins sold 107,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £105,476.42 ($134,570.58). Company insiders own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

