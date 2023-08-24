ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 74,467 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,467 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after buying an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,012,000 after acquiring an additional 831,829 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.32. The stock had a trading volume of 393,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,920 shares of company stock worth $25,196,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

