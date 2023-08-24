ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 395 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 279,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

