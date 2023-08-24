ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $74.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,743 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 2.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.69. 8,512,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,603,338. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $230.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.