ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $100.81 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,021 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up 3.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.31% of AmerisourceBergen worth $100,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $4,563,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.82. 680,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

