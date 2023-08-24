ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,197,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861,959 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital comprises about 1.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 1.88% of PagSeguro Digital worth $53,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,851,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,173 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $70,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,875,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 4,057,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.49.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

