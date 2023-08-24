ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys Shares of 1,430 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $58.65. 1,840,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

