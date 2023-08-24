ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Acquires 332,715 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,715 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 4.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.23% of Baidu worth $119,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Baidu by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,252,000 after buying an additional 337,153 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,314,000 after purchasing an additional 251,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,999. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

