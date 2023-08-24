Andrew Hurst Sells 1,510 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hurst sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $24,326.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,046.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $240,300.00.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $17.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $225,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.