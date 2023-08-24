Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2023 – Hyatt Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $136.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $127.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

6/30/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.29. 135,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,315. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $171,715.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Archon Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

