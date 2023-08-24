Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) PT at $132.50

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $140.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day moving average of $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in SAP by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP by 21.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SAP by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

