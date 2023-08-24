Analysts Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $49.09

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. Benchmark raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.