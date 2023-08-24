Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target at $18.55

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2023

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLOGet Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DLO opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.