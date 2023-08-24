Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target at $18.55

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLO opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

