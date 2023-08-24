Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ventas (VTR)

Ventas (NYSE: VTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2023 – Ventas is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

8/9/2023 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2023 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2023 – Ventas had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 227.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $53.15.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ventas by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,197,000 after buying an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,877,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 14.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

