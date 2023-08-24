Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ventas (VTR)

Ventas (NYSE: VTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/17/2023 – Ventas is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.
- 8/9/2023 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/26/2023 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/20/2023 – Ventas had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Ventas Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 227.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $53.15.
In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
