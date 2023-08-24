Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2023 – Fidelity National Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Fidelity National Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Fidelity National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Fidelity National Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/9/2023 – Fidelity National Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Fidelity National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 829,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,425,000 after buying an additional 2,104,834 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,044,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,205 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

