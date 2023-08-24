Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $10.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $173.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,811,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,031. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.07 and its 200 day moving average is $186.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.