Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $10.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
Analog Devices Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $173.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,811,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,031. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.07 and its 200 day moving average is $186.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.