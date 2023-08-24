Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Richard K. Prins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $20,131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 225,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

