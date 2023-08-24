American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 95.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $159.50 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

