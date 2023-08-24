American Century Companies Inc. Sells 17,473 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Home Depot worth $334,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.95. 366,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

